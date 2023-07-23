Spotty Storms Tomorrow Morning

The rest of this evening is warm and sunny with low temperatures falling into the 60s.

By early tomorrow morning, we will watch for a few scattered storms to form and move southeast. Where they form will be crucial to where the greatest storm chance will be. Right now it looks like Omaha and points east have the highest likelihood. A few storms could be strong with damaging winds and large hail, tornadoes are not expected.

Monday's high temperature will be dependent on the morning storms. If they form and linger, our high temperature might be in the low 90s. If they do not form, we could reach the mid-upper 90s for Monday.

Tuesday looks hot and humid with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values over 100.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the peak of the heat, Wednesday will see highs in the upper 90s and heat index values approaching 110 in spots.

On Thursday, Omaha could make its first run at triple digits for the year, but it is uncertain if we make it. Places south of Omaha have a better shot at hitting 100. We stay dry on Thursday but a few storms might form late Thursday night.

We go into the weekend with highs in the mid-90s with spot showers and storm chances.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Scattered AM Storms

Low: 68

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Clearing

High: 94

Heat Index: 100-105

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 95

Heat Index: 100-105

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 98

Heat Index: 105-110

