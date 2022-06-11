Severe weather in the Omaha metro on Saturday

Watch the 3 News Now Weather Alert Team coverage on Facebook or below.

A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa until 10pm. This includes the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas.

Most of us will remain dry for your Saturday night, but be on guard for some isolated severe storms tonight. The best chance of seeing strong storms is along and south of I-80. Any isolated thunderstorm which can develop could produce large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes. The storms should be out of the area by 9-10pm. The rest of Saturday night will be dry.

A few more scattered storms are expected Sunday morning, again with a fairly low severe weather threat. Then the heat continues to build Sunday afternoon as we push into the low 90s with partly cloudy skies. The humidity also gets worse.

Stronger winds kick in from the south Monday, pumping in the real high heat. We could get to 100 degrees for the first time this year!

We will be well into the upper 90s Tuesday with partly cloudy skies, plenty of humidity, and strong winds still blowing in from the south.

A cold front arrives late Tuesday, which will kick off at least a few scattered showers and storms. This will drop the heat and humidity for the middle of next week with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Some Severe Storms

Low: 68

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty A.M. Storms

High: 92

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Very Hot

High: 100

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Showers

High: 98

