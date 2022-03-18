Spring-Like Feel This Weekend

A mix of rain and snow will continue to fall along and south of I-80 into the morning commute. It should end by mid-morning in Omaha, but could linger into the early afternoon in cities well to the east of Omaha and down into northwest Missouri.

The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with winds between 10 and 30 mph. With the wind still out of the north, it will be another cool afternoon, with highs near 50.

The wind quickly lightens up early tonight and skies clear. We will drop into the upper 20s for Saturday morning.

With mostly sunny skies and winds shifting back out of the west Saturday afternoon, we begin to warm back above average. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Spring kicks off Sunday, and it will feel like it! Mostly sunny skies warm us into the mid 70s, but it will get breezy in the afternoon.

The first half of Monday will be dry, but more clouds and more wind will be moving in. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Late Monday, widespread rain will push in, then continue at times through most of Tuesday. It will be fairly windy with highs in the mid 50s.

As we cool off Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, some of this could switch to snow before ending. The wind will still be blowing Wednesday afternoon with highs near 50.

We're dry with more sunshine Thursday with highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Early

Breezy

High: 50

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clearing Skies

Cold

Low: 28

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 65

SUNDAY

Mainly Sunny

Breezy

High: 74

