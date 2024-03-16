St. Patrick's Day Looking Cool and Breezy

A cold front passed through on Saturday bringing some cooler and breezy weather for the rest of the day into St. Patrick's Day. Temperatures tonight drop into the middle 20s with breezy weather.

Grab those jackets if you plan to be outdoors for the holiday, as high temperatures stay in the low 40s with a breeze. However, it will be mostly sunny.

Monday starts cold, in the teens, as you head out the door. High temperatures reach the mid 40s with sunshine.

For the first day of Spring, temperatures will feel like it with highs in the low 60s. However, it does come with a strong southerly breeze, which helps to bring in the warmer air.

For the rest of the week, we drop to more early spring-like temperatures with highs in the mid 50s beginning Wednesday and lasting into the weekend. Average highs for this time of year are in the low to mid 50s.

It will be hard to come by any rain chances this week. The earliest chance for any rain in Nebraska and Iowa is not until next weekend when our next storm system looks to take shape.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy

Low: 27

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 43

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 46

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 63

