Starting Cool, Turning Warm by Midweek

After starting the morning off cold, Monday is warmer with highs in the middle 40s with a mostly cloudy sky. In the afternoon, few spot rain showers are possible, although most will stay dry.

A weak cold front comes through on Tuesday bringing in a breeze and knocking down temperatures a few degrees, highs will be in the low 40s.

Then the warm-up begins Wednesday, temperatures rise into the middle 50s. For context, the average high temperature for Omaha in early December is in the low 40s.

Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching 60! The record high for Thursday is 61, set in 1918, so we look to get within striking distance of the record.

Friday continues the warm stretch with highs in the middle 50s, but clouds begin to come back.

Temperatures fall to more December-like by the weekend.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance

High: 46

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Patchy Fog

Low: 28

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 43

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 55

