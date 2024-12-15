Starting the week off above average, but some colder weather is ahead

It gets breezy on Monday but stays warm with highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday keeps up the 40s with a few more clouds.

A cold front will send temperatures down into the 30s by Wednesday. This front will not bring any rain or storm chances.

We are briefly back to the 40s for Thursday before returning to the 30s by the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 31

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 48

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Above Average

High: 45

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Colder

High: 32

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.