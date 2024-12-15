Starting the week off above average, but some colder weather is ahead

It gets breezy on Monday but stays warm with highs in the upper 40s.
Tuesday keeps up the 40s with a few more clouds.
A cold front will send temperatures down into the 30s by Wednesday. This front will not bring any rain or storm chances.
We are briefly back to the 40s for Thursday before returning to the 30s by the weekend.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Cold
Low: 31
MONDAY
Partly Cloudy
Breezy
High: 48
TUESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Above Average
High: 45
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Colder
High: 32
