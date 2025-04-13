Starting the week off cooler, but we warm up with some storm chances by midweek

A cool front on Sunday night will bring temperatures back to average for April, with low 60s. The wind continues too, with some gusts up to 45 mph at times. This will create a high fire danger during the day, so avoid any outdoor burning.

The wind is gone Tuesday, but the cooler air sticks around with highs in the middle 60s.

Another warm-up begins Wednesday, with highs into the middle 70s. A few spot showers are possible along the Nebraska-Kansas border, but the rest of us stay dry. The breeze returns too, helping to blow in that warmer weather.

There could be a few more showers and storms around Thursday morning, but many of us will continue to stay dry. A few storms could also develop Thursday evening. Those (if they develop) may need to be watched for a severe threat. Highs reach their peak for the week on Thursday, with widespread 70s and 80s expected.

Temperatures begin to fall back down into the weekend with 70s Friday, then 60s Saturday. By Easter Sunday, rain chances return to the forecast, so stay tuned if you have any outdoor plans.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy

Low: 45

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Cooler

High: 60

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 65

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Some Rain South

High: 72

