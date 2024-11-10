Starting the week off dry and cool, rain may return midweek

Veterans Day will be seasonal with temperatures in the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine.

We warm slightly on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s. It gets breezy too, with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible.

A cold front moves through Tuesday night, which may bring some rain to the area Wednesday morning. After the rain passes by, highs reach the mid-50s with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunshine returns for the back half of the week as highs warm into the 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 39

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Seasonal

High: 53

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 57

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 56

