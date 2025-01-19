Starting the week off very cold, but "warmer" weather is coming soon

The low temperature in Omaha was -4, marking the first time the city has dropped below 0 for our lows. The wind chill will probably remain below 0 throughout Sunday, while air temperatures reach 10 degrees. Despite the sun, it will be chilly. Over

To start the week (despite many being off for MLK Day), temperatures will be below 0, with wind chills as low as -20. Monday will be the coldest day, with a high of 9.

The coldest nights are Monday and Tuesday when temperatures drop to -10. Although the wind will be lighter, wind chills will still fall into the -25 to -15 range.

A "warming trend" begins Tuesday but stays cold with highs in the upper teens.

We are back to average January temperatures Wednesday into the end of the week with highs in the middle 30s and lows in the teens.

We remain dry and snow-free throughout the week except for some snow flurries on Wednesday or Thursday. A winter storm could bring accumulating snow to the Gulf Coast, meaning cities like Houston and New Orleans could have more snow this season than Omaha (1" at Eppley Airfield so far...).

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy

Low: -4

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Very Cold

High: 9

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 19

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Snow Flurries

High: 36

