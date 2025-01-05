Starting the workweek off on a very cold note

For many across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, we woke up disappointed (or relieved) at the lack of snowfall. The dry air chewed up much of the snow before it reached the ground, leaving many of us with bare lawns. The exception is for neighbors near the US-136 corridor, where several inches of snow fell. Omaha/Plattsmouth received little to no snow, Nebraska City saw under 1", Auburn in the 4" range, and Falls City is sitting at 8" and still climbing.
The snow in our southern counties ends this evening, and it turns cold. By tomorrow morning, whether you saw snow or not, you will wake up to temperatures in the single digits and wind chill values near -10. Temperatures on Monday rise into the teens, with wind chill values in the single digits for the entire day.
Tuesday is much of the same with more clouds and a high near 20.
It's a slow rise in temperatures Wednesday with highs into the low 20s, and back into the 30s by Thursday.
We hover in the low 30s for highs the rest of the week with a mix of sun and clouds.
After this evening, next week looks dry and cold. Any hint at our next storm system is not until next weekend at the earliest.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Breezy
Low: 4
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Breezy Morning
High: 19
TUESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Cold
High: 20
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Cold
High: 23
