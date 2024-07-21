Starting the workweek off with storms for some, ending the week on a hotter note

We continue to dodge a few spotty showers and storms this evening, although more stay dry than wet. Overnight, temperatures drop into the low 60s under a mostly clear sky.

Monday is much of the same as Sunday, with a few spotty afternoon storms with highs in the low 80s.

Most stay dry while a storm or two is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 80s, and Wednesday in the upper 80s.

As rain chances subside, temperatures start to warm. By Friday, we make it into the low 90s and keep that through the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Muggy

Low: 65

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spotty PM Storms

High: 83

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated PM Storm

High: 86

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

A Storm or Two

High: 88

