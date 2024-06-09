Starting the Workweek on a Comfortable Note, but Summertime Heat Comes Soon

It was comfortable by June standards on Sunday with highs in the low 80s and little humidity. This evening, temperatures drop into the mid 50s as we wake up to start the workweek.

Monday will be much of the same on Sunday with highs in the low 80s, lots of sunshine, little humidity, and a light wind.

A weak cold front could bring some showers to northeast Nebraska on Tuesday morning, but most of us stay dry. It gets warmer on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s, the humidity comes back too.

Wednesday could be the first time Omaha hits 90 this year, as of now the forecast high is 92. In the heat of the afternoon, a few isolated storms could pop up north of I-80. While most stay dry, the few that see storms could see some strong to severe storms as well with large hail and damaging winds.

Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs into the mid 90s, with the combined humidity the heat index values could approach 100 south of I-80, and upper 90s north of the interstate. Storms could develop Thursday evening into the night. Like Wednesday, not everyone will see a storm, but those that do could see some severe storms too.

For the opening day of CWS, we look to stay mainly dry except for a spot storm. Highs drop a touch, but highs remain in the upper 80s.

A better chance for thunderstorms is possible on Saturday with highs near 90.

