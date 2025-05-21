Staying cool before rain returns for the holiday weekend

We're dry for the morning commute today, but it's colder, in the 40s.

We see a lot more sunshine mix in with a few clouds today, making it feel and look a lot nicer outside! It will be a touch warmer with mid 60s in Omaha. A few neighborhoods in southeast Nebraska could hit 70, but areas northeast of the metro could struggle to hit 60. It will also be breezy with some wind gusts up to 30 mph.

The wind lightens up early tonight, and we fall back down into the 40s for Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon will be mostly sunny with mid 60s. The wind won't be as strong, but you'll still notice it at times.

There's some uncertainty about how much rain Friday will bring, but scattered showers will likely move east into eastern Nebraska by late morning. The scattered rain will expand into western Iowa in the early afternoon. This will keep us mostly cloudy with mid 60s for the afternoon.

Saturday likely starts dry, and then we warm up into the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies. The later through Saturday we go, the more likely rain becomes. By the evening, a lot of the region will be seeing rain.

A few leftover hit and miss pockets of rain could still be around Sunday, but a lot more of us will be dry in the second half of the weekend. It will be mostly cloudy and breezy with upper 60s.

We've had to add in a chance for rain on Memorial Day, but for now, it's just a small chance. It looks partly cloudy with temperatures staying about 10 degrees below average, in the upper 60s.

A slim chance for rain continues Tuesday with a high closer to 70.

