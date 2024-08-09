Staying cool, but here is when rain is possible this weekend

The cooler weather continues today with highs in the mid 70s! There will be a mix of sun and clouds and very low humidity. While most of us stay dry, a couple isolated and light showers are possible in southeast Nebraska.

We get to enjoy more open-window weather tonight as we cool off into the mid 50s for Saturday morning. Omaha's record low is 49, set in 1985.

Saturday looks really nice with upper 70s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, holding us back in the mid 70s. There will be a few spotty showers around for us to dodge in the morning and afternoon, but there will be a lot of dry time. Rain and storms will be more likely and widespread overnight and into early Monday morning.

It stays mostly cloudy Monday afternoon with a few spotty leftover showers still around. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

We bump it up to 80 Tuesday even with mostly cloudy skies and a small chance for rain.

The small chance for rain continues in the middle of next week, but we get temperatures closer to average, in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Comfortable

High: 75

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 54

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Comfortable

High: 79

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 76

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.