Staying cool into the weekend

Temperatures today will look a lot like yesterday with highs in the upper 50s, but it should feel better with lighter wind and more sunshine mixing in with our clouds.

It will be partly cloudy overnight as we drop into the upper 30s for Friday morning.

We turn mostly cloudy again Friday and cool off a couple degrees into the mid 50s. It looks like a majority of our neighborhoods across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will be dry all day, but there will be some hit and miss light pockets of rain around the area throughout most of the day.

A couple spotty showers will still be around Friday night, but we dry out completely for the weekend.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Highs will be in the low 50s, which is about 10 degrees below average.

The sunshine is back in full force Sunday, and the wind will be lighter. We get a little warmer with upper 50s.

We cool back off Monday, dropping into the upper 40s, but we stay mostly sunny.

Tuesday gets breezy, but that will be some warmer weather blowing back in. Highs will be in the upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

We push above average, into the upper 60s, Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. There's a small chance for rain, but it doesn't look too promising right now.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Lighter Wind

High: 57

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain West

Low: 39

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 55

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 51

