Staying dry and warm into next week; when can we expect rain to return?

The windy weather will continue into the overnight hours, but it helps to keep us on the warm side tonight. Lows will only fall into the 50s overnight, one of our warmer nights so far this year.

This will be our jumping off point to reach the low 80s by Sunday afternoon! While the breeze is still around, it will not be as windy as it was today.

A cool front Sunday night will bring temperatures back to our seasonal average for April with low 60s. The wind returns too, which helps to blow in the cooler weather.

The wind is gone Tuesday, but the cooler air sticks around with highs in the upper 60s.

Another warm up begins Wednesday with highs into the middle 70s. A few spot showers are possible, but many of us stay dry. The breeze returns too.

There could be a few more showers and storms around Thursday, but most of us continue to stay dry. Highs reach their peak for the week on Thursday, with widespread 70s and 80s expected.

Temperatures begin to fall back down into the weekend with 70s Friday, then 60s Saturday. There are also some indications of some wet weather for the holiday weekend, so stay tuned if you have any outdoor plans to the forecast.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy

Low: 55

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 81

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy, Cooler

High: 62

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 67

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

