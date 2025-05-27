Staying gloomy midweek, but sunshine and 80s are in sight

We're starting Tuesday with some scattered light rain, mist, and drizzle... keeping the roads wet for the morning commute.

We'll continue to see scattered light to moderate rain this afternoon, but only about half of us will see the rain later today. Everyone will be cloudy and cool, though. Highs will be in the low 60s, more than 15 degrees below average.

We'll be down to a few isolated showers across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa overnight as we drop to about 50 for Wednesday morning.

A few isolated showers will continue into Wednesday afternoon, but only about 1/3 of our neighborhoods will get hit by the rain, keeping more of us dry. We'll squeeze out a little sunshine, but it will still be mostly cloudy. It will also be a little warmer with a high near 70 in Omaha.

Most of us will be dry Thursday, but a couple spotty showers could still try to pop up during the day. We'll see a little more sunshine, helping to get us back into the mid 70s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and back to average for late May, near 80.

The weekend will be even warmer. There could be a few spotty showers Saturday, but a lot of us will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with mid 80s.

We push into the upper 80s Monday with a lot of sunshine.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 61

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Low: 50

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 70

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 74

