Staying Hot to End the Workweek

We'll be able to squeeze out some sunshine this Thursday, but there will be more clouds over our skies throughout the day. It will still be well above average with highs in the low 90s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and warm with lows reaching into the upper 60s.

Friday brings quite a bit of dry time. Most of the day will be partly sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s, yet again. There's a chance for a few isolated storms in the evening hours, but they become much more likely overnight.

This means that the first half of the day on Saturday could be a wet and stormy one. Another round of hit and miss storms will pop up in the heat of Saturday afternoon. A couple of these storms could be strong to severe. The main concerns are pockets of large hail and strong winds. Depending on when and where the storms hit, highs will be around the upper 80s.

Luckily, the end of the weekend will have more sunshine! Sunday will be mostly sunny and windy. Highs flirt with 90 degrees in the afternoon.

Monday won't be as windy, but we may still have a bit of a breeze. We keep the sunshine and the heat with highs near 90.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm near 90 with only a small chance for rain.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot

High: 90

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Warm

Low: 68

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms Late

High: 91

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 88

