Staying nice, but smoky, into the weekend

Our nice weather continues today with highs in the upper 70s, low humidity, and a mix of sun and clouds. The only problem will be the wildfire smoke, which continues to blow through the region. This will impact air quality at times through the weekend, so if you have respiratory issues, its best to take it easy inside.

Thanks to the low humidity, we cool off nicely again tonight, dropping into the upper 50s for Saturday morning. Saturday could start with a few isolated showers in eastern Nebraska, but most of us will be dry.

A couple isolated showers could continue into Saturday afternoon, but most of us will just enjoy the upper 70s and partly cloudy skies. Assuming one of those little showers doesn't target downtown, the weather looks great for the return of MAHA festival. By the end of the concert around 11, we will be in the upper 60s.

Scattered showers and storms are more likely Sunday morning, especially in eastern Nebraska, although some of the rain could make it into western Iowa. This will make us mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Most of us will be dry on Monday, but there could still be a couple leftover showers around the region. It will be mostly cloudy, but we start to warm up with low 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with upper 80s.

The upper 80s continue Wednesday with a better chance for rain, and as we dry out Thursday, we could get back to 90.

