Bracing for a Winter Preview

We stay warm again overnight, only cooling off to about 60 degrees for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and a little cooler, but the wind won't be as strong. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Showers and storms arrive Wednesday night and continue into Thursday morning.

The second half of Thursday will be drier than the first half, but it will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs still manage to make it into the low 70s, keeping us above average.

Then, a cold front pushes southeast through the region, making for a breezy and colder end to the workweek. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. The cold front takes most of the rain with it, but there could be a few leftover spotty showers to dodge.

Rain becomes more likely again Saturday afternoon, and for now, we'll keep most of it as rain in Omaha, but there is a better chance for some wet snow northwest of the metro. After starting the day just below freezing, we only warm up into the low 40s.

Sunday will be breezy and cooler with a few spotty showers and highs in the low 40s.

Monday could start in the mid 20s... kicking off a stretch of mornings in the 20s and afternoons in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms Late

High: 74

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Low: 60

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Breezy

High: 72

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty AM Rain

Much Colder

High: 47

