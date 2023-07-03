Storm Chance on the Fourth

The heat and humidity turns up a notch for the start of the workweek. With the help of a whole lot of sunshine, Monday will push us into the low 90s for much of the area.

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild. Lows reach into the upper 60s with a small chance for areas north of I-80 to see some isolated storms and rain in the early morning.

The Fourth of July will be even hotter and dry for much of the day. Despite reaching into the mid 90s, it will feel closer to the 100° with the humidity and the pockets of sun. Towards the evening commute, there's a chance for some storms to fire off behind a cold front moving from the northwest to the southeast. This could easily impact some firework plans Tuesday night. Keep a close eye on radar and be ready to pivot plans as some of these could be severe.

Wednesday morning brings a chance for a few storms and showers to linger around. The second half of the day has a lot more dry time as we cool to the low 80s with lower humidity.

Much of the forecast after that will be below average! Thursday is mostly sunny and super comfortable with the high 70s. Friday keeps us in the low 80s with a small chance for rain late in the day.

The weekend brings a few more chances for storms and showers, but the higher chance comes on Saturday. It will feel nice outside with low 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday.

MONDAY

Sunny

Hot

High: 93

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 69

INDEPENDENCE DAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms Late

High: 95

WEDNESDAY

Morning Rain & Storms

Clearing Skies

High: 80

