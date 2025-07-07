Storms are possible Monday night.

After a dry start to Monday, a couple isolated showers and storms will try to pop up as early as the lunch hour. These will continue through the afternoon and into the evening, but most of us will be dry as we push into the mid 80s. The humidity will make it feel closer to 90.

As early as 8 or 9 tonight, storms will start to push into northeast Nebraska. It's possible a couple of the strongest storms could have areas of damaging wind or a pocket of hail. The storms should weaken as they expand farther south and east. If they hold together for Omaha, they'll likely get to the metro closer to 11 or midnight. The rain will then continue to break apart overnight, keeping more of our neighbors dry farther southeast.

By the Tuesday morning commute, we'll be down to a couple isolated showers with temperatures in the upper 60s.

The sunshine and dry weather take back over Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday will be a little hotter with upper 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. While an isolated shower or two is possible, most of us will be dry.

We'll be flirting with 90 Thursday afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

Late Thursday night, a few spotty showers and storms will begin to pop up, but rain will become more likely at times Friday as a cold front arrives. This will keep us mostly cloudy and a touch cooler to end the workweek. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Behind the cold front Saturday, we will be a little more comfortable with low 80s. A quick shower is possible, but most of us will stay dry.

Sunday, we heat back up into the upper 80s with a slim chance for rain.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

High: 85

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Low: 67

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain Early

High: 85

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 88

