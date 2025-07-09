Storms become more likely late in the workweek.

We have some thick pockets of fog around this morning, mainly in western Iowa, which will clear after the morning commute.

The heat and humidity will get a little worse today. It will be mostly sunny with a high near 90 in Omaha, but it will feel like the mid 90s. A couple isolated showers could pop up during the day, but most of us will be dry.

Scattered storms from central Nebraska will try to move into eastern Nebraska tonight, around 10 or later. Even if the storms hold together into our area, only about 1/3 of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa would see rain.

Thursday likely starts dry, but hit and miss storms will start to pop up as early as the late morning and through the afternoon. About half of us will get hit these at some point during the day. For those that stay dry, it will be breezy, hot, and humid with low 90s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with mid 80s. There will be a lot of dry time to start the day, but late in the day, showers and storms become more likely as a cold front pushes into the region. This will bring our best chance for widespread showers and storms across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa over the next few days. The rain likely ends overnight.

Behind the cold front, Saturday will be cooler and a little more comfortable. It will be mostly sunny with low 80s.

It will start to get a little more muggy and warmer Sunday with upper 80s.

Monday brings a slim chance for rain with upper 80s and a few clouds.

Rain looks a lot more likely Tuesday!

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated Rain

High: 90

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 71

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Storms

Breezy

High: 91

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

High: 84

