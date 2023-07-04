Watch Now
Storms Late on the Fourth

More rain into the weekend
Chance for storms late tonight.
Posted at 5:23 AM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 06:35:58-04

The Fourth of July will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs will be in the mid 90s but it will feel closer to 100 degrees with all of the sunshine and humidity. The best chance for rain and storms comes late in the day, mainly after the 5PM range.

A cold front will kick off a line of storms arriving in northeast Nebraska first and then moving gradually to the southeast. The storms will move southeast towards Omaha closer to 9-10 pm, then expand into northwest Missouri closer to midnight. Some of the storms Tuesday night could be strong to severe. The greatest concern along with the heavy rain and lightning will be pockets of damaging wind and a couple pockets of hail. Make sure you have multiple ways to get weather alerts and be ready to pivot late-night plans.

Some scattered rain and storms could linger into Wednesday morning, keeping a lot of clouds around for the rest of the day. Behind the cold front, it will also be cooler with lower humidity. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday is really looking great. It will be in the upper 70s with a comfortable amount of humidity and mostly sunny skies.

Friday will be a little warmer with low 80s. There could be a couple isolated storms in the afternoon, but rain becomes more likely Friday night.

We'll keep the small chance for some rain over the weekend as we slowly start to warm up. Saturday will be in the low 80s, followed by mid 80s on Sunday.

Monday looks partly cloudy and dry with mid 80s.

INDEPENDENCE DAY
Mostly Sunny
Muggy
Hot
High: 95

TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Storms Likely
Low: 67

WEDNESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Spotty Rain Early
High: 78

THURSDAY
Mostly Sunny
Low Humidity
High: 79

