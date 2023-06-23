Storms Likely to Start the Weekend

Friday will have a lot of dry time with partly cloudy skies. It will be hot again with a high near 90. A few spotty storms are possible in eastern Nebraska late Friday night, but scattered storms become more likely overnight and into Saturday morning.

Scattered storms reach into eastern Nebraska as early as 2AM tonight. They look to get closer to the Omaha metro by the 4-6AM range. A lot of places, especially cities along and north of I-80, will see a stormy and wet start to the morning. The set up on this particular system has the potential to bring us some strong winds for the overnight to morning hours. Low temperatures will be warm only cooling close to the 70 range.

Depending on how quickly we dry out Saturday morning and start heating up will determine how likely and strong the scattered storms will be in the second half of the day. If we heat up enough, hit and miss storms will pop up in the afternoon and could reach severe levels. Large hail will be our biggest concern, but strong winds and an isolated tornado will also be possible into the evening. Saturday will also be humid and breezy with highs in the upper 80s, if we stay dry long enough.

We stay breezy Sunday with some relief from the higher heat and humidity. Highs will be in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Monday also looks mostly sunny and a little breezy as we warm into the upper 80s.

We could get back to 90 degrees as early as Tuesday with partly cloudy skies.

We stay near 90 midweek with a small chance for rain Wednesday.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

A Little Muggy

High: 90

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 69

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Breezy

High: 88

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 86

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.