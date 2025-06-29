Storms possible overnight south of I-80; hot & dry week ahead

The morning storms are gone, and the sun has returned. We will be on guard for a few spotty storms this evening, but it's not a guarantee anything forms as the morning storms washed out much of the environment. Yet, if we do see a few storms, they could produce some gusty winds.

A better chance for storms comes overnight as a cluster of storms rolls out of central Nebraska. This is most likely to affect neighborhoods south of I-80. These storms could also produce some gusty winds. Any storm risk ends in our area by 9 am.

The sunshine comes out for the rest of Monday, though it will be slightly cooler and less humid with mid 80s north of Omaha, and upper 80s south of Omaha.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with upper 80s for highs.

We're back up to near 90 and a lot of sunshine on Wednesday, followed by low 90s on Thursday.

Some rain and storms may be possible late Friday (the 4th) into Saturday. It's too early to give exact times for storms, but stay updated with us for the holiday forecast.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 68

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 87

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 87

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 91

