Storms Possible Tonight and Saturday, Followed by a Brief Cool-Down

Due to the heavy rain last night north of our area, the runoff from the rain means the Missouri River is expected to flood next week in our area. Check out thisblog post for the latest information.

It will be a warm, breezy and muggy evening with isolated thundershowers around the Omaha region. Heavy storms will be possible north of Omaha this evening and tonight, capable of damaging winds until 11 p.m. and flash flooding overnight.

Most of this rain will clear up before Saturday morning, leading to a partly cloudy and breezy start to the day. IT will be a quick warm-up, rising in the upper 80s by noon. Cloud cover and a cold front will move in early in the afternoon, holding us in the upper 80s for the rest of the day. Spotty thunderstorms will develop along the cold front in Iowa, starting around 2-3 p.m. and exiting the region before 6 p.m.

The cold front will drop the humidity a little for Sunday, but it will still be a warm day. Highs will be near 90 with a lot of sunshine. A couple spotty showers could make it into our area late Sunday night, but most of us stay dry.

IT will be hot to start next week, as temperatures climb in the mid 90s with sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Due to the humidity, it will feel like we are in the 100s. We won't cool off much at night, either.

The heat only lasts for a couple of days, as we get a cold front and possibly a few spotty showers on Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be be a little cooler in the mid 80s, which is average for late June. More rain will become possible by the second half of next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Heavy Rain

North of Omaha

Low: 74

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty PM Storms

Breezy

High: 89

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Dry

High: 90

