Storms return midweek

The foggy areas in far eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will clear after the morning commute. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny and hotter as we push into the low 90s in eastern Nebraska. The humidity will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s by the end of the afternoon. Western Iowa will be a little less hot with upper 80s.

Overnight, we will cool off into the upper 60s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon will be a repeat of Monday with plenty of sunshine, low 90s, and a little extra humidity.

Late Tuesday night, storms will move in from the west. Depending on how well they hold their strength, there's a small threat for damaging wind and a couple pockets of hail. The storms should weaken as they push farther east overnight.

Wednesday will bring some hit and miss rain during the day, keeping us mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Another round of storms looks a little more likely Wednesday night, again with a small threat for a couple severe storms.

There could be some leftover rain around into Thursday morning, but the afternoon looks drier. It will also be our coolest day of the week with highs falling just shy of 80 degrees.

Most of Friday looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds and low 80s. Hit and miss storms will move in heading into the night.

For now, we'll keep smaller chances for rain in the weekend forecast, but a number of neighborhoods will be dry. Saturday will be in the mid 80s, followed by upper 80s on Sunday.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 92

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 68

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

Night Storms

High: 92

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 88

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

