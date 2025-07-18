Storms return with more heat and humidity

The humidity isn't bad this morning, but it will be climbing rapidly through the day. It will also be warmer today with highs in the mid 80s in Omaha. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but we'll try to get some extra sunshine out to end Friday. An isolated shower is possible during the day, but scattered storms should hold off until late tonight and overnight. A couple of the strongest storms could come with some hail or strong wind. A tornado is not likely, but not impossible.

Any leftover rain from the overnight storms should end by late Saturday morning. The day starts with low 70s and a lot of clouds, but we'll see more sunshine Saturday afternoon. We continue to heat up with upper 80s. The humidity will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s.

Late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning, another round of scattered storms will pop up. Like recent storms, they will come with a small chance for hail and strong wind, but a lot of neighborhoods will just stay dry.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and humid with upper 80s.

Storms will be a little harder to come by in the first half of next week with most of us being dry Monday. We keep heating up with highs in the low 90s. The humidity will still be very high, which could push the heat index over 105.

Most of us will continue to stay dry Tuesday and Wednesday with mid 90s, keeping the heat index well over 100 in the afternoons.

A cold front will try to move in Thursday. If it can get to us, storms would be more likely, but we likely still heat up into the 90s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 71

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Storms Early and Late

High: 88

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 88

