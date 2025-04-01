Storms still on track for late Tuesday

If you're heading out to vote in Omaha this morning, you may get hit by a few of the light pockets of rain scattered across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, but a lot of neighborhoods will stay dry. Most of the rain should be east of us by the lunch hour. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy and windy with speeds of 20-45 mph. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Around 6 or 7 this evening, a few spotty storms will start to move into our western counties. These will become more widespread as they move east towards far eastern Nebraska, including into Omaha, closer to 8 or 9 tonight. The bulk of the storms will be in western Iowa and northwest Missouri by midnight, and the heaviest rain should be in central Iowa by 3 a.m. Wednesday. Any leftover rain should be done by the morning commute.

A couple of Tuesday night's storms could be strong to severe with a slightly higher threat for a severe storms south of I-80 compared to neighborhoods farther north. If we see any severe storms, the biggest concerns will be for some pockets of large hail and areas of damaging wind. The tornado threat is not zero, but it is low.

Wednesday starts in the upper 40s with cloudy skies, but we'll see more sunshine as we get later in the day. While the wind won't be as strong as Tuesday, it will still be breezy. It will also be a little warmer with low 60s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and a little cooler with upper 50s. A lot of us stay dry, but a couple pockets of rain will try to push into eastern Nebraska from the west late in the day.

Friday brings a little better chance for some light rain to hit your backyard, but a lot of us will stay dry. It will be mostly cloudy again with upper 50s.

We start to see a little more sunshine Saturday afternoon, but it will also be breezy and cooler with low 50s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy with mid 50s.

The sunshine continues Monday with upper 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Light Rain Early

Windy

High: 58

TUESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Storms Likely

Windy Early

Low: 48

WEDNESDAY

Clearing Skies

Early A.M. Rain

Breezy

High: 62

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain Late

High: 57

