Storms Tuesday Night, Followed By Heat Relief Wednesday

Missouri River Flooding: Flood waters from South Dakota, Minnesota, and northwest Iowa are traveling south down the Missouri River, pushing it out of its banks along the entire stretch of river between Nebraska, Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Check out this blog for the latest information on how high the water will go, what could flood and close, and when the river is expected to crest in different areas.

Any additional rainfall we get over the next few days could prolong the cresting on the Missouri River.

Forecast: It will be another hot and muggy evening with storms developing across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Those that get rain could see some heavy rainfall. A few of these storms could be strong to severe. Pockets of large hail and some strong wind are the main concern, but a tornado is not out of the question. The storms will begin to weaken and exit the region around midnight, and we should be dry by sunrise on Wednesday morning.

The heat relief finally arrives Wednesday, with a drop in humidity, too! Highs will be in the upper 80s with a lot of sunshine.

Widespread rain and storms are likely on Thursday. If they get here early enough in the afternoon, we may only make it into the upper 70s. The rain will continue at times Thursday night and into at least early Friday morning in some spots.

We get a lot of dry time Friday as we quickly heat back up to near 90 degrees. It will be breezy, so make sure you have something to weigh down your blankets at Memorial Park. Unfortunately, we likely see some hit and miss rain late in the day as another cold front arrives.

The weekend will be more comfortable with lower heat and humidity. Both afternoons will be in the low 80s with more sunshine. Saturday night, lows may be in the mid 50s. There's only a small chance for rain Sunday afternoon.

Rain is a little more likely Monday as we heat back up into the upper 80s.

