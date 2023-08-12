Stormy On Sunday

The rest of your Saturday evening looks breezy and humid with clouds beginning to build in this evening. Unfortunately, we will deal with cloud cover tonight for anyone looking to check out the Perseid Meteor Shower tonight. However, it will not be entirely cloudy so there is a chance you could spot a few meteors between clouds!

By sunrise, showers begin to push in from the northwest and overspread the area. These should hang around until around mid-morning before they push away. By Sunday afternoon, a few storms could develop along a cold front south of I-80. A few of these storms could be severe with damaging winds the main risk, but this is not expected to be widespread. Highs on Sunday should hold in the 80s south of I-80, 70s north of I-80.

We are cooler and breezy on Monday with wind gusts reaching 30-35mph at times, this keeps our highs in the mid-70s. A few sprinkles or showers are possible during the day on Monday, but these should remain isolated.

The next week begins a pattern shift away from our stormy pattern and into a tranquil one, as after Monday we do not see any significant rain chances for the next seven days.

Tuesday reaches the low-80s while Wednesday rises into the upper-80s.

A cold front Wednesday night should bring Thursday's temperatures down into the mid-80s.

Next weekend the heat begins to build in with highs reaching the low-90s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Passing AM Storms

Low: 68

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Storms Likely

High: 81

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler & Breezy

High: 75

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 82

