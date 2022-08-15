Dodging Scattered Rain and Storms Monday

Monday morning kicks off with some scattered showers and storms. They're not for everyone, but some will have a wet drive into work.

We'll continue to dodge some scattered rain and storms this afternoon, but there will be a lot of dry time. When dry, it will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs only in the upper 70s.

More scattered storms are expected tonight, but they'll start to taper off overnight, with just a few pockets of light rain around for the Tuesday morning commute. We'll start the day in the mid 60s.

Tuesday starts with a lot of clouds, but we should squeeze out some late-day sunshine. Depending exactly when the sunshine returns, we should end up in the mid 70s.

The sunshine is back in full force Wednesday, warming us back into the low 80s. While a little warmer, that's still a touch below average.

We warm back into the mid 80s Thursday with a mix of sunshine and clouds. There could be a few scattered showers and storms to dodge by Thursday night.

Highs pull back into the low 80s on Friday with partly cloudy skies.

The weekend should be nice! There will be a mixture of sun and clouds with highs near 80 both days. There's just a small chance for rain Saturday.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

High: 78

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

Low: 66

TUESDAY

Clearing Late

Isolated Rain Early

High: 75

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 82

