Stretch of Summer Heat

Tuesday keeps the summer heat around with highs in the low to mid 90s across eastern Nebraska. Western Iowa and northwestern Missouri will be a tad cooler in the high 80s and low 90s. It will be mostly to completely sunny all day long.

We stay mild overnight as we only cool into the upper 60s with mostly clear skies.

The official start to summer is going to be a hot one! Wednesday keeps us in the low to mid 90s with a lot of sunshine.

The low 90s continue Thursday with mostly sunny skies. There's a small chance that some places will see a few isolated showers in the overnight hours,

Friday brings a few more clouds, but we'll still see a lot of sunshine. This helps to keep us in low 90s by the afternoon. We may have to dodge a few spotty showers and storms Friday night, but most of us will be dry.

Our best chance for rain, and it is a small one, will be Saturday with a few showers and storms across the region. This will try to hold us closer to 90 for the afternoon.

We'll see a bit more sunshine on Sunday with highs staying near 90. A few more spotty storms are possible Sunday night.

We stay hot Monday with mostly sunny skies.

