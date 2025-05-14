A few strong storms, but most stay dry as we cool off

After falling just shy of 90 in Omaha on Tuesday, we'll try again this afternoon. It will be mostly sunny and breezy as the humidity climbs through the afternoon. If we get to 90, it will be about a week ahead of average. Since records began in 1871, Omaha averages May 21 for its first 90 of the season.

Around 8-9 tonight, scattered storms will move into northeast Nebraska ahead of our next cold front. A couple of the storms could be strong enough to produce areas of damaging wind and a couple pockets of hail. The storms will weaken and fall apart as they try to expand southeast towards Omaha overnight, and there's a good chance we stay dry in the metro. Neighborhoods farther southeast of Omaha don't have much hope for rain.

Thursday will start in the mid 60s. As the cold front pushes through in the first half of the day, a couple isolated pockets of rain could pop up, but most of us will be dry. It will be windy in the afternoon as cooler and less muggy weather blows in. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with some good sunshine.

The wind won't be as strong Friday, but it will still be a bit breezy at times with upper 70s and mostly sunny skies.

Saturday will be in the upper 70s with a lot of sunshine. Sunday will also be in the upper 70s with a couple clouds and only a slim chance for rain.

An area of low pressure will move into the Heartland on Monday, bringing a good chance for widespread rain and storms, which could continue at times Tuesday. This will bring a little more wind and highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 90

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms (NW)

Breezy

Low: 66

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated Rain

Windy

High: 81

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 78

