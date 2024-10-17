Strong wind blows in warmer weather and high fire danger.

Strong wind from 20-40 mph will blow through the region today from late morning through the evening. This will blow in warmer weather from the south, but it will also create a very high fire danger. Continue to hold off on any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire, because it could spread quickly out of control. Highs will be in the mid 70s across eastern Nebraska and in the low 70s in western Iowa with mostly sunny skies.

The wind backs off a bit overnight, but it helps to keep us warmer, in the mid 50s Friday morning.

We stay windy with a high fire danger Friday as we keep warming up. It will be mostly sunny with upper 70s.

The wind won't be as strong Saturday, but it will still be a little breezy at times, keeping the fire danger around another day. With more clouds mixing in with the sunshine, it will be a touch cooler, in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with upper 70s.

There's finally a better chance for some rain to hit your backyard Monday, but it will be scattered, keeping some neighborhoods dry. With some rain around, there will be more clouds, and it will be cooler with low 70s.

The sunshine is back Tuesday, warming us into the mid 70s.

We start to cool off again Wednesday with a small chance for rain and mid 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 74

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy

Low: 54

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 77

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 74

