Summer Heat Returns Midweek

Tuesday has the chance of bringing a few spotty showers for the first half of the day, mainly in eastern Nebraska, but many of us stay dry. This brings more of a mix of sun and clouds the rest of the day as we warm into the upper 80s. It will feel close to average in the afternoon.

There's a chance for some isolated storms in the overnight hours. Some of these storms could reach severe levels. The main concerns are pockets of hail and strong winds, mainly along and north of the I-80 corridor. A few of these isolated storms could linger into the early morning of Wednesday.

We quickly dry up on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. It will feel just like summer. The humidity increases along with highs in the mid 90s.

We'll start to back away from the heat slowly the rest of the workweek. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a small chance for a quick shower hitting your backyard and highs in the low 90s.

Friday will be in the upper 80s with some scattered showers and storms in the second half of the day. While they won't be for all of us, right now, it looks like our best chance for rain this week.

This means that we could start off Saturday morning with some leftover rain. It will be cooler in the afternoon with the mid 80s and partly cloudy skies after lunchtime.

Sunday looks great, so far! Upper 80s with a whole lot of sunshine.

It doesn't take long for the 90s to return. Monday could get us back to 90 with mostly sunny skies.

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 87

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

Low: 68

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated Storms Late

High: 95

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 92

