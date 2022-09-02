Summer-Like Heat & Humidity

The sunshine is back in full force Friday, keeping the low to mid 90s around to end the workweek. It will also be more muggy Friday afternoon, making it feel closer to the upper 90s.

Our next cold front moves into northeast Nebraska early Friday evening, then pushes southeast through the night. This could kick off a couple isolated storms as it moves in. While a lot of us stay dry, this could delay a couple our of high school football games. The severe weather threat is fairly low, but hail and strong winds are possible.

Behind the cold front, we cool back off a bit and drop the humidity again for the weekend, making for some great weather for the Huskers home opener against North Dakota!

Saturday will be mostly sunny with mid 80s.... which we will repeat for Sunday.

Labor Day will be mostly sunny with highs back in the upper 80s.

That pattern sticks around most of next week with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. At this point, there is no major rain chance to speak of.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

Spotty Storms Late

High: 94

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clearing

Warm

Low: 64

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lower Humidity

High: 84

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Mild

High: 84

