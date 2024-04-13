Summer-like Weather for Sunday, then Spring Storm Chances Monday

It felt like late Spring outside today as highs reached the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight, temperatures fall into the mid 50s, which is comfortable for April.

For your Sunday, it will feel like summer with highs in the upper 80s (average temperatures for June) and lots of sun! The breeze dies down too on Sunday.

We will see a return to spring on Monday, but not before we see highs in the mid 80s during the afternoon. the wind picks back up too with some gusts over 30 mph at times.

All that heat could help to spark some isolated thunderstorms Monday evening into the overnight hours. They will not be for everybody, but where storms do fire they could be strong to severe. The entire viewing area is in a level 2/5 severe weather risk for Monday evening into Monday night.

More widespread showers and storms arrive Tuesday morning and last through at least the early afternoon. Most of us will see rain at some point on Tuesday. Some of these storms on Tuesday could also be strong to severe, mainly over western Iowa into Missouri. The wind will be strong Tuesday with some gusts as high as 40 mph. Highs will be around 10-15 degrees cooler than Monday, in the low 70s.

The storms are gone but the wind remains on Wednesday. Highs continue to cool down into the mid 60s on Wednesday.

Some light rain is possible Thursday morning, but as of now most of us look to stay dry. Highs on Thursday drop into the upper 50s with a continued northerly wind blowing in the cooler weather.

We reach the low point of the cooldown Friday where highs top out in the low 50s. We could even drop below freezing Saturday morning, a reminder that it still is a tad early to begin any earnest planting.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 52

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 88

MONDAY

Partly Sunny

Evening Storms

Windy

High: 87

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Thunderstorms

Windy

High: 72

