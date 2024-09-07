Summer-like weather returns next week

It was a cool start to the morning with Omaha dropping to 47 degrees! It's comfortable now with temperatures in the mid 70s. We drop into the 60s this evening, and down into the low 50s overnight.
We stay on the comfortable side on Sunday with lots of sun, but it will be a few degrees warmer with highs reaching the low 80s.
Beginning on Monday, summer-like temperatures return with the area reaching the upper 80s with lots of sun, it will also be breezy with southerly winds up to 20-30 mph.
The southerly wind helps to blow in warmer weather by midweek with upper 80s on Tuesday, and lower 90s on Wednesday.
This warm and dry streak lasts through the end of the week with highs in the upper 80s on Thursday and Friday.
Alongside this warm pattern, we are also dry. The next chance of rain is not until next Saturday.
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Cool
Low: 47
SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny
Near Average
High: 81
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warm & Breezy
High: 88
TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warm & Breezy
High: 89
