Summerlike Heat To Continue

Sunday will feel a lot like Saturday with highs in the mid-90s with a slight breeze. Unlike the heat last week, this heat comes with lower humidity, so heat index values will be around 100. However, you should still be taking those heat safety precautions if you plan on being outdoors for any extended period of time.

Labor Day will be more of the same, highs in the middle 90s with lots of sun. Great for pool weather! The wind might be a little more noticeable during the day, with southerly winds upwards of 20-30mph.

By Tuesday changes come, and we still hit the mid-90s but with some more cloud cover. An isolated shower or storm is possible in the afternoon ahead of a cold front, but most should remain dry.

That cold front brings heat relief on Wednesday with highs dropping into the mid-80s.

The end of the week temperatures rise into the upper 80s, and a few shower or storm chances enter the forecast beginning on Friday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy

Low: 69

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 96

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

Breezy

High: 96

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

PM Isolated Storms

Breezy

High: 95

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.