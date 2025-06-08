Summertime heat builds in this week

The rain is moving away, and temperatures are dropping. As some sun tries to peak through this evening, Omaha may hit 70 degrees before the sun sets. Yet, the rain also brought wildfire smoke to the ground, which may cause issues for those sensitive to smoke.

The wind sticks around Monday, though the sun returns. Highs on Monday reach the middle 70s.

Summerlike weather kicks into high gear Tuesday as highs rise into the middle 80s Tuesday, then low 90s on Wednesday.

We remain hot with small storm chances each afternoon starting Thursday and lasting into the weekend. Many of us stay dry, and any chance does not look widespread at this time. Still, if you are going to CWS on Friday, you will want to keep updated with the forecast.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfy

Low: 54

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 75

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 87

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 92

