Summertime heat & storms for the week ahead

Like Saturday evening, we have a few spotty storms over eastern Nebraska this evening. Most of us will stay dry. However, any storm that forms could produce heavy rain, lightning, and some gusty winds. These storms should die out as the sun sets.

Overnight, we drop into the upper 60s. A cluster of storms will roll out from central Nebraska, but it will be dying by the time it reaches our area. Still, a few showers are possible west of Omaha for the AM commute.

A remnant boundary from the morning storms will be drifting over our viewing area for Monday, and could spark renewed storm development toward lunchtime. These storms will be scattered and mainly focused on Omaha and the southeast. Highs on Monday reach the middle 80s.

More storms are possible into Monday night, with lows dropping into the upper 60s.

Storms likely move out by Tuesday morning, leaving the rest of the day dry. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 80s.

Wednesday looks to be the driest & hottest day of the week with highs approaching 90.

The spotty storms return Thursday, though most of us stay dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

More of us could see storms on Friday, though there will be plenty of dry time. Highs are in the middle 80s.

We keep a small storm chance going into the weekend with highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Evening Storms

Low: 68

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

High: 87

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

AM Rain and Storms

High: 86

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot & Humid

High: 89

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

