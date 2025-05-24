Sunday will be the driest day of Memorial Weekend, with more rain coming Monday

Many of us are seeing on-and-off rain showers this Saturday, which will increase overnight. Most of the rain will be light. Temperatures hold in the 50s.

Rain will be lingering around after sunrise Sunday, but should move away quickly. Most of Sunday looks dry, and we could even some peaks of sunshine by the afternoon! It will be cool still, with highs in the 60s.

Rain does not stay away for long. It moves back in on Monday and remains until early morning Tuesday. It will also be breezy and cool, with highs in the low 60s.

Small rain chances continue Tuesday and Wednesday, but these will not be as widespread as the weekend. Highs hold in the 60s for both days.

Sunshine returns late in the week as temperatures start to rebound. Thursday sees a return to 70s, and the 80s are back by the weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Showers

Low: 54

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Morning Rain

Drier Afternoon

High: 67

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 63

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Drying Out

High: 64

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

