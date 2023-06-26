Sunny and Hazy Monday

It will be mostly sunny, hazy, and breezy on Monday. The high temperatures reach into the upper 80s towards the late afternoon. The smoke over our skies increase towards the second half of the day. Try to limit outdoor activities, if you're sensitive to changes in air quality.

Tonight keeps us mostly clear and cool as we drop to the low 60s.

There's a chance some of us need to dodge a few hit and miss storms and showers on Tuesday. These will be mainly before the evening commute, but a lot of us do stay dry under partly cloudy skies. Highs reach into the upper 80s once again.

Wednesday pushes us into the mid 90s with a good mix of sun and clouds. There's a small chance for rain and storms.

We keep the mid 90s going on Thursday. It is another day with partly cloudy skies and spotty rain.

So far, Friday has one of our highest chances for seeing rain and storms this week. This will cap off highs towards the 90 degree range.

The weekend looks to be a bit cooler in the mid to upper 80s both days.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hazy

Warmer

High: 87

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 61

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain & Storms

High: 88

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance

High: 95

