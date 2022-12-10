Sunshine On Sunday

We remain mostly cloud-free into the overnight hours on Saturday. Some patchy fog might develop from western Iowa into far eastern Nebraska, but this should burn up quickly as the sun rises.

Sunshine remains around for Sunday as temperatures rise into the mid-40s again, the winds will be light out of the south.

Monday marks the beginning of our next storm system, which will intensify to our west on Monday, then sit over us until Thursday bringing a period of unsettled weather.

The winds begin to pick up on Monday warming us into the upper-40s, gusting upwards of 30mph out of the south. The first half of Monday will remain dry, but by the afternoon rain starts to move in from the west. Omaha looks to see this rain into Monday night through Tuesday. We might have enough energy for some rumbles of thunder, but no severe weather is expected.

Widespread rain sticks around for the first half of the day Tuesday, gradually ending into Tuesday night. Many locations could see rainfall amounts to 0.5" with a few locations approaching 1", some much needed moisture! Winds remain strong with some gusts upwards of 40mph possible. Highs will be in the upper 40s, a few spots might approach 50 in southeastern Nebraska.

Then the cold side of the system moves in on Wednesday, winds will still remain strong with gusts up to 30mph possible, but this time from the north bringing in the cooler air. Temperatures will be in the middle 30s for Wednesday. As the system sits over us, enough moisture will be around for some snowflakes or light snow showers, but accumulations in our area look minimal.

Thursday is similar to Wednesday with highs in the 30s, strong winds, and scattered snow showers.

The system finally pulls away by the weekend, leaving us much colder but less windy as we head into the weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear

Chilly

Low: 20

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 46

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

PM Showers

Windy

High: 48

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Widespread Rain

Windy

High: 49

