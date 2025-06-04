Sunshine returns midweek ahead of smaller chances for rain

It's a foggy start to our Wednesday, but the fog should clear quickly after the morning commute. The sunshine then takes over for the lunch hour with low 70s. This afternoon will bring a few more clouds as we warm up into the upper 70s with light wind.

Clouds start to move back in Thursday morning as we cool off into the upper 50s. Those clouds will continue to thicken up into the lunch hour and begin to squeeze out a couple isolated pockets of light rain. Hit and miss rain will then continue the rest of the day, but unlike earlier in the week, only about half of us will see the rain. Even if you see some of the rain, most of it will be light and won't last long. It will also be cooler with low 70s.

There will be a few spotty showers around Friday too, but only about a third of us will see rain to end the workweek. This keeps us mostly cloudy with mid 70s.

Saturday brings a better mix of sunshine and clouds. We will warm up closer to 80 for the afternoon. While there is a small chance for rain Saturday, most of us will be dry.

The slim chance for rain continues Sunday. We stay partly cloudy with low 80s.

We'll stay in the low 80s next Monday and Tuesday with a lot of sunshine.

