Tonight gets cold as we drop into the 30s. While Omaha might be too warm for frost, areas outside the metro will likely see frost develop.

After a cloudy weekend, the sunshine returns on Monday with highs warming into the low 60s.

We continue the warmup into Tuesday with a high of 68.

A cold front will bring more clouds and a few showers into the area on Wednesday, but most will be dry. Highs still reach the upper 60s.

We are a touch cooler for Thursday with highs in the mid 60s, but the sunshine returns.

We are back into the upper 60s Friday into the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 37

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 61

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 68

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers

Breezy

High: 68

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.