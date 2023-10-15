Tonight gets cold as we drop into the 30s. While Omaha might be too warm for frost, areas outside the metro will likely see frost develop.
After a cloudy weekend, the sunshine returns on Monday with highs warming into the low 60s.
We continue the warmup into Tuesday with a high of 68.
A cold front will bring more clouds and a few showers into the area on Wednesday, but most will be dry. Highs still reach the upper 60s.
We are a touch cooler for Thursday with highs in the mid 60s, but the sunshine returns.
We are back into the upper 60s Friday into the weekend.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Cold
Low: 37
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warmer
High: 61
TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warmer
High: 68
WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Breezy
High: 68
