Sunshine Returns This Afternoon

After a wet start to our Monday, the sunshine will return from west to east through the day. This will warm Omaha into the low 50s, but it stays breezy most of the day.

The wind will quickly lighten up tonight, but it gets chilly, cooling into the mid 20s for Tuesday morning.

We drop into the upper 40s Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. While most of us will be dry, there could be a few spotty pockets of rain and snow north of I-80 in the second half of the day.

We get breezy again Wednesday, but we stay in the upper 40s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

We cool off a bit Thursday with highs in the upper 30s and mostly cloudy skies.

Then, we warm up nicely into the weekend! Friday will be in the low 40s with partly cloudy skies, then we get back to average Saturday with mid 40s.

The warm-up continues to end the weekend with mid 50s and some good sunshine!

MONDAY

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 51

MONDAY NIGHT

Clouds Return

Colder

Low: 26

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Snow North

High: 48

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 48

