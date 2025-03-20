Sunshine returns to start spring a day after the blizzard

Everything that was wet late Wednesday has turned icy this morning, so watch for new slippery spots on roads, sidewalks, and parking lots.
Spring officially kicked off this morning, and the sunshine returns to celebrate with us! While the weather will be A LOT better than yesterday's blizzard, temperatures will be a touch below average with mid 40s.
After more melting this afternoon, we shouldn't see things freeze up as quickly tonight. We only drop into the low and mid 30s across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa for Friday morning.
Friday will be mostly cloudy and windy, but we warm up into the mid 50s. There will be a few hit and miss pockets of rain in the second half of the day, but a lot of our neighborhoods stay dry.
The wind won't be as strong Saturday, but it will still be breezy at times. We warm up into the low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. There could also be a couple isolated showers around, but most of us will be dry.
Sunday will be windy with mid 50s. Most of us will stay dry, but the small chance for rain continues.
Monday will be in the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies.
We warm up into the low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday!
THURSDAY
Mostly Sunny
Below Average
High: 46
THURSDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Above Freezing
Low: 34
FRIDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Spotty P.M. Rain
Windy
High: 54
SATURDAY
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Rain
Breezy
High: 62
